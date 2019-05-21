Need A Post-It That Can Ride Out A Rainstorm? Of Course You Do

So you know how in Memento, Leonard was always tattooing himself with important stuff his compromised brain couldn’t retain? (“remember Sammy Jenkins,” “find him and kill him,” “consider the source.”) Maybe if he had these Extreme Post-Its he could have saved himself some sessions under the needle. They stick to anything (brick, wood, motel mirrors, dashboards) and will keep sticking even when they get wet. Did 3M design a product specifically for sufferers of anterograde amnesia on vengeance missions? Probably not.

Uses for the Extreme notes in everyday circumstances include a memo on a transformer box from foreman to electrician, a message on the walk-in from night shift to morning crew, a “come see me when you get in” note from an editor to a writer on a computer screen. Super strong, super sticky and Sharpie-compatible, these are what you use when what you have to say is as important as “never answer the phone.”





[Buy]



