Each Of These Hoodies Contains Three Cups Of Coffee Grounds And Ten Plastic Bottles

Yes they’re made out of spent coffee, but that’s not even the coolest thing about these Evolution hoodies. There are thumb holes to warm your hands and a port for your headphones inside the kangaroo pouch. The seams are reinforced, the drawstrings can’t get lost in the hood and the whole thing packs into its own zippered pocket, potentially doubling as a travel pillow.

The fabric is made from grinding down used coffee to a microscopic level and combining it with recycled plastic from water bottles to make a new kind of fleece. The result is a fabric that’s moisture-wicking, quick-drying, lightweight and certainly sustainable, because who drinks more coffee than us? As an added bonus, the coffee helps trap odor as you wear the hoodie and releases it when its washed.

Currently blasting past the Kickstarter goal (and the stretch goal which unlocked the color black) the Evolution hoodie expects to ship this September, just in time for a pumpkin spice latte in your new coffee-based hoodie.​





[Buy it]





If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.​​​​

