This Pair Of Vintage Trainers Leaves A Smaller (Environmental) Footprint

​The climate-conscious and the sneaker-obsessed have a new pair of shoes to put on their feet. Made to be the world’s lowest-impact sneakers, this trainer from Tread (Everlane's new shoe brand) also appeals to the fashion savvy with a vintage, low-profile dad trainer look and seven monochrome colorways — including a warm yellow Butter and an icy blue Glacier. Women and men options are available, though the styling is the same for both, and the construction is an all leather upper married to a natural and recycled rubber sole.

Then comes the low-impact part. The leather comes from ISA TanTec, a gold-certified tannery that uses less electricity and water, and emits less greenhouse gas than a standard leather tannery. Tread also cut down the amount of virgin plastic in the shoes by over ninety percent and used recycled rubber, keeping thousands of pounds of rubber out of landfills. For the parts that couldn’t be cut, reduced or recycled, they asked a third party to calculate the emissions for each pair of Tread shoes and then entered into a carbon offset partnership with NativeEnergy.





[Get a pair]





