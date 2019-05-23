Three Ways Everlane Gets Linen for Women Right

Linen needn’t be the formless tunic of a poolside Palm Springs retiree. Nor does it have to be the buttoned up severity of an archeologist on a dig. As part of their summer-ready lineup, Everlane has fashioned a number of linen tops for women that get the cuts and details just right. Here are three we dig.

Just as you can do whatever you want in clam diggers and boat shoes, you don’t have to wear the Linen Picnic Top to a picnic. Though the square neckline, wide straps, and button front would look killer as you enjoyed yourself a tomato-laden baguette.

[Buy]





With a touch more polish than the v-neck, a split top shirt does just as well at work as it does on a beachside hammock. This linen version has a relaxed shape and dropped shoulders for a laid back (yet classy) look.

[Buy]



If ever there was a way to pour a bit of softness into the muscle tank, linen is it. Slightly fitted, the Linen Muscle Tank is the easy, fuss-free top most likely to become your go-to summer staple.​

[Buy]







