The Hoodie You Wear Daily Is Weary And Has Requested Backup

​The evidence is in. The hoodie has won the war of ubiquity. A slouchy one on your couch as you redo Bandersnatch. A trim one with dark jeans at a pub. The hoodie goes where it wants. Here are three ways to do it: pullover, zip, and for a little luxe, the cashmere option.





This lightweight French terry pullover from Everlane is made from seven-ounce cotton that’s perfect for a spring day, or even a summer night when a bit of chill hits the air. In five seasonal colors and just over fifty bucks, get an oversized Navy for the couch and a fitted Pale Moss for Friday night.





The zippered option comes in three colors, including basic black — for some that classic cut and color is somewhat of a uniform. If yours is getting tired, time to grab yourself a new one.





When they crank the AC at work, are you allowed to put on a hoodie? If your office still has something called a “dress code,” we think this will be allowed. Made from thick, grade-A, seven-gauge cashmere yarn, the cashmere hoodie will endure with less pilling.







[French terry pullover]

[Zippered]

[Cashmere]





