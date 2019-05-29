Everlane's Air Shirts, Pants And Shorts Will Keep You From Heat Raging This Summer

Summer is coming. While the phrase doesn’t have the same ominous ring to it as its cold season counterpart, fact is, it’s about to get real hot up here in the Northern Hemisphere. Everlane hopes to prepare you for the hot hot heat with their line of Air shirts, Air chinos, and Air shorts. Cooler and less rumply, here are three picks from the line that’ll save you a degree or two on the A/C dial.

Made with lightweight cotton, the Air Henley is woven in a loose slub knit so it’s as ventilation-friendly as possible. Body heat escapes, the breeze from your fan gets in. You stay cool.

[Buy]

Doesn’t matter how hot you get, there are some destinations that require pants. These lightweight cotton poplin chinos have four-pocket styling with stretch that moves and stays polished even as your day starts to scorch.

[Buy]

But when you can wear shorts, wear these. Using the same lightweight stretch poplin fabric as the chinos, these casual pull on shorts feature a drawstring elastic waistband for the ultimate don’t-think-about-it comfort.​

[Buy]





