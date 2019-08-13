Kid Gets Ludicrous Air On Backyard Trampoline

We've never ever seen someone jump on a trampoline like Ernest Brenchley. Look at the absolutely ludicrous height he achieves with the help of a few friends and a serious amount of bravery:

Insane. Even more insane that he's doing this on a regular ol' garden tramp with his mates in the backyard. Minimal safety equipment, minimal margin for error.



For more Ernest, watch this other recent video where he nails the world's first ever septuple kaboom :

And here it is from another angle:

Dang, that kid can rotate. Follow him on Instagram here and follow his YouTube channel here.

