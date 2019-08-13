HEAVEN ABOVE...

Kid Gets Ludicrous Air On Backyard Trampoline

We've never ever seen someone jump on a trampoline like Ernest Brenchley. Look at the absolutely ludicrous height he achieves with the help of a few friends and a serious amount of bravery:

 

Insane. Even more insane that he's doing this on a regular ol' garden tramp with his mates in the backyard. Minimal safety equipment, minimal margin for error.

For more Ernest, watch this other recent video where he nails the world's first ever septuple kaboom1:

 Radial Flipz

And here it is from another angle:

 

Dang, that kid can rotate. Follow him on Instagram here and follow his YouTube channel here.

1 A "kaboom" is a trampoline trick which is essentially a backflip that starts on your back. Here, Ernest bounces skyward with his back being the last thing to touch the trampoline. After that, he completes seven full backward rotations. Finally, he lands on his back again.

Joey Cosco is Digg's Social and Branded Content Editor

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
SAVINGS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Live Your Life. Even With Student Loans

0 diggs commonbond.co
By refinancing with CommonBond, you can replace your old student loans with a single, smarter loan. It can help you save money every month or pay off your student debt more quickly. All so you can keep living life.