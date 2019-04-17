CODE ORANGE

This Map Allows You To Track The Epidemics Spreading Across The World

If you want to get a better sense of which diseases different countries around the world are currently grappling with, Epidemic Tracker, a map built by biotech company Metabiota, might help you scratch that itch.

The free version of the map allows you to see which countries have recently-published cases of the 70 epidemics Metabiota is tracking. If a country is currently going through a disease outbreak, it will be marked in blue. If the reported data is more recent — occurring within the last 14 days — an orange dot will appear on the map. Play around with it below:

 

If you look at the US on the map, for instance, you can see how diseases such as measles, hepatitis A and salmonella are spreading across the country. So is candida auris, a rare, drug-resistant fungus.

The measles outbreak in the US is particularly serious, and the map shows the dates of the first and latest known cases of the disease as well as the total reported cases so far.

 

The proliferation of measles has affected several countries, including Ukraine. According to Epidemic Tracker, there has been a staggering number of 91,809 reported cases since the disease's outbreak last year, which is perhaps unsurprising considering the country was one of the main drivers behind measles' recent upsurge.

 


