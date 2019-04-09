Here's A Battery-Powered Mug That Dials In Perfect Temp Java

The Goldilocks zone is the ring around a given star where the temperature is not too hot and not too cold for liquid water — and therefore life — to exist. It’s also the temp between scalding and tepid where life-sustaining coffee is ideal for drinking. Every cup of coffee reaches that point and stays there for about sixty seconds. If you’re willing to drop a bit of coin on a mug, you can prolong that Goldilocks beverage zone for a full hour (or even all day).

The Ember mug is made from stainless steel with a ceramic coating and is fully submersible in water (hand wash only, which seems obvious). You set the temp through the Ember app, which will also notify you when your preferred temperature is reached. The mug shuts itself off when empty and automatically turns on when it senses you’ve put something in it. Set the Ember on the included charging coaster to recharge, or use the coaster all day for perpetual perfect coffee.​





