Here's A Casual College Basketball Three-Quarter-Court Buzzer Beater

The Syracuse Orange are currently in enemy territory facing their conference rival, the number one ranked Duke Blue Devils. The first half was about to end with the score at 45 to 59. Then Syracuse forward Elijah Hughes willed this shot into the basket from the other side of the court:

 


Here it is from another angle:

 


We at Digg hope both teams play well and end the game satisfied with themselves and each other.

Update, 9:24: the unranked Syracuse Orange have knocked off the number 1 ranked Duke Blue Devils, 95 to 91. 

