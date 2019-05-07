CURRENT STATE OF AFFAIRS

The States With The Most And Least Expensive Electricity Costs, Mapped

Electricity is one of the most important utilities in our daily lives, and yet the electricity rates of some of the most expensive states can cost three times as much as others.​

Using data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), personal finance site HowMuch has created a map that visualizes the residential electricity rates in different states in the US:

 

Based on the map, we can see that Hawaii is the state with the most expensive residential electrical rates. Electricity costs 32.09 cents per kWh in Hawaii, while in Rhode Island, the second-most expensive state, it costs 22.67 cents. By comparison, in Oklahoma, the state with the least expensive electricity costs, rates come in at a cheap 8.8 cents per kWh.

The key reason for Hawaii's high electric bills? It's geographical isolation. Most of the electricity on the island is produced through petroleum-fired power plants, which makes it especially susceptible to the rise of gas prices, and the importation of petroleum has also added to electricity costs. 


[Read more at HowMuch]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
LIVE

0 diggs
Google's annual I/O conference keynote is happening today, and we expect to get updates on Android Q, the budget-friendly Pixel 3a and 3a XL​ phones, and more Google goodies.
SKINCARE WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Look Like You Slept 8 Hours

3 diggs oarsandalps.com
The Oars + Alps Wake Up Eye Stick helps you look like you slept 8 hours. It's made with caffeine to reduce dark circles and aloe to reduce under-eye bags. It's crafted with natural ingredients and is free of cruelty.