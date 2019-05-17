Boring Commutes Are Rendered Impossible Atop An All-Terrain E-Board

Marty McFly made us believe we’d have hoverboards by 2015. We didn’t. But electric skateboards are very happily filling in the void. Evolve Skateboards now has an all terrain e-board, and while that doesn’t mean you can go zipping over mountain trails, riding over uneven road, packed dirt and short grass is no problem for the tough-built board.

Twin brushless motors put out 3000 watts of power, carrying you and the carbon fiber deck up to nineteen miles on a charge (and if you run out of juice, you can always kick push home). The trigger-style remote controls acceleration and braking while four driving modes change up how power gets delivered and mitigate the board’s top speed. Low mode helps you learn, limiting the top speed and dosing out around 20% of the board’s power. Max mode is called GT and uses all available power for crazy acceleration and the ability to climb 25% grades. Just remember: the skateboard can go up to 25 miles an hour. Gravity and friction are the only things holding you to the board. For the love of your head and all that is in it, wear a dang helmet when you ride one of these.​





