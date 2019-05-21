Someone Climbed The Eiffel Tower Yesterday And All The Videos Of It Suck

I'm furious.

On Monday, May 20 in the year of our lord 2019, a man climbed the outside of the Eiffel Tower in broad daylight. When he got to the top, he refused to descend. Paris officials had to evacuate the tower and the area around it.

That's not the part I'm mad about though.

I'm mad because somehow no one managed to record a compelling video of the news event. Not a media organization with a news helicopter, not a citizen journalist with an iPhone, not a drone operator with a sense of curiosity. No one grabbed anything worth watching of this wild feat.

That's not to say there aren't videos of it. There are! They just all stink. Here's the AFP news agency:





Terrible. Look at TIME:





Here's a 12-minute bore-fest courtesy of TicToc by Bloomberg:





The Sun livestreamed the entire rescue process (Oh, the guy eventually got rescued. You can read about the story here. It really is a good story!) Unfortunately for the Sun, it made for a very boring nearly-4-hour-long video:





Here's a normal person on the street filming the event with a smartphone camera. Vertically. With their finger on the lens. God damn, people, have some respect for the mission here!





This is a tragedy. Not because a dude climbed the Eiffel Tower. That part is cool! We all need a little excitement in our lives and this dude found his by successfully climbing one of history's most iconic and recognizable structures. He also gifted us some by doing it in broad daylight on a Monday. That's commendable, even if it is likely against Parisian legal code.

The tragedy is that no one was able to get a cool video of this objectively cool thing. A man free-scaled one of the most celebrated accomplishments in modern architecture and no one was able to get a clean shot of the action? Come on.

By contrast, a few years ago professional YouTuber/trespasser James Kingston climbed the famed tower at night. The result is a fantastically cool video, shot with a mix of handheld cameras and a GoPro he was wearing.

Take a watch. It is five excellent minutes of viewing.





Let this serve as a reminder to the next person ​who attempts to scale the wrought-iron lattice: not only will they arrest you when you're done, but they will not take a cool video of you at any point. If you want to preserve your climb for posterity, you're going to have to do that part yourself.

