I'm Tired Of All The Dunking

Surely at this point, you've seen the video of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, House Representative for New York's 14th district and rising-star fave amongst lefties (second only to Gritty), doing dances from "The Breakfast Club" set to Phoenix's "Lisztomania."



You've seen it because a Twitter account with a name referencing the QAnon conspiracy theory tweeted out an edited clip from it on Thursday, mischaracterizing it as footage from Ocasio-Cortez's high school days — it was filmed at her alma mater, Boston College, while she attended in 2011 — while calling her a "clueless nitwit."

You've seen it because people immediately jumped on the tweet, pointing out both the inaccuracy and that all the video showed is that Ocasio-Cortez's course load and working-class background did not bar her from having fun and learning how to dance pretty well.

You've seen it because a lot of people (and, of course, there are weirdos out there) feel the clip spotlights how attractive Ocasio-Cortez is.



You've seen it because someone already made a Twitter account, @aoc_dances, dedicated to reposting the clip set to other popular songs.

You've seen it because yesterday Ocasio-Cortez, while grabbing headlines for her suggestion of a progressive tax on the wealthy to fund a Green New Deal plan, took a few seconds to record a clip of herself dancing outside of her brand-new Capitol Hill office:

I hear the GOP thinks women dancing are scandalous.



Wait till they find out Congresswomen dance too! 💃🏽



Have a great weekend everyone :) pic.twitter.com/9y6ALOw4F6 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 4, 2019

You've seen it because it was a thorough, successful dunking. The person who originally posted the clip deleted their account. A member of the ghoulish, stodgy and so-frequently socially inept hardcore right stepped onto the court, thinking they had a wide-open three-pointer, only to get rejected and righteously scored-on by rim hangers a thousand times over. It was good! It was also so, so boring — to me, at least.



It's not just oversaturation of one moment, or that I'm tired of hearing about Ocasio-Cortez (though I immediately muted the @aoc_dances account). On Thursday, while the initial pile-on was still in-progress and before Ocasio-Cortez responded, I was already a bit soured on the whole thing. I do think we ought to steel ourselves against a cult of personality for any politician, but that wasn't my issue; with just a day as a congressperson under her belt, Ocasio-Cortez hasn't had the time to rack up the kind of disappointing legislative record she'll need to make my enthusiasm wane. Later, I realized what was wrong: We have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to good dunks. The dunk has depreciated in value.

Let me try to zero in on this new feeling, or lack thereof, that the constant onslaught of fresh hot dunkings has instilled in me. A month ago, Klaire Randall attended a Sunday night show at New York's Comedy Cellar where Louis CK made one of his unannounced, post-non-consensual-masturbation-exposé drop-in appearances — disgusted by CK's presence and his new hack material, Randall heckled CK by yelling "get your dick out" at him. That's a dunk I personally got a lot out of, for a few reasons: Louis CK hasn't had a significant online presence since his not-very-apologetic admission of guilt, so it took a combination of good timing and real courage for Randall to dunk on CK to his face. It was also a particularly well-honed dunk (you'd think CK's stand-up instincts would help him respond to a heckler, but by Randall's account the blunt reference to CK's actual misdeeds floored him). Also, it's just funny — if Louis CK was cursed to have a heckler tell him to "get his fucking dick out" at every show he ever does from now on, I might never tire of hearing about it. Here's my point: I used to feel this way about every dunk.

For me, our garden-variety dunking has gotten stale. Most of it happens on Twitter, parallel to an eye-popping ratio, and though the difference between coming up with a funny response IRL versus at the keyboard may only be a matter of degrees, it is easier for the masses of Twitter to keep tabs on a bad person and whatever bad shit they're saying at a given moment. Seattle-born Republican strategist Liz Mair tweets something super racist and then tries to cover by saying she's actually English? Demolished. Jonathan Chait, liberal defender of free speech against debt-saddled Gen Z college students with dismal job prospects, outs himself as a bootlicking scab? Drag him to hell and back. Piers Morgan, perpetual misogynist dipshit of the Epic Bacon variety, gets steamed about vegan sausage rolls? Well shit, now even the brands have to get in on the dunking.

it's the third day of 2019 and fast food companies have all declared war on piers morgan, as well doing absolute bits for the vegans god bless this year pic.twitter.com/QtoBTC5Vhh — emily (@emilyreaderr) January 3, 2019

(Actually, a brief aside about Piers — there are people tweeting about Morgan and the Greggs chain of bakeries having ties to the same PR firm, suspecting that Piers' predictable outrage over Gregg's "PC" vegan rolls was actually engineered as a form of viral marketing. Honestly, I don't care if it was, or if the opportunistic Pizza Hut and McDonalds accounts that joined the fray were tipped off as part of a back room dunk marketing experiment. As New York Magazine's Max Read recently noted, so much of the internet is now fake that, as a culture, we've passed a point where real virality is all-too-easily and vehemently mistaken for fakery; still, setting aside the authenticity of "Schrödinger's sausage roll tweets," I derive barely a fraction of the entertainment value from a good Piers dragging that I once did. Why not let the brands get a piece?)

Part of my dunk depression has to be the overly-familiar cast of characters, sure. I grant I have seen the likes of Piers Morgan and Jonathan Chait (and JK Rowling) dunked on so many times that each successive dunk loses some luster, regardless of how creatively they were just burned (if you don't already agree with me, I guarantee you will someday tire of seeing someone dunked on by way of a screenshot of a previous dunking). Even with new targets, though, I sense that people are dutifully going through the motions — and no, Glenn Greenwald, I don't mean the people posting "this ain't it chief" or @dril tweets (you sorta deserved those and the second dunking for whining). Seeing a good ratio in the works used to feel like watching a fireworks show or witnessing a Scorigami in the making, but now it feels like being an unpaid intern for the people who put on the fireworks shows or like rewatching the highlights reel of your favorite football game until you fall asleep sitting up.

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

Is my boredom is actually despair? If so many ding dongs in positions of power can be dunked on time and again without retreating from public life once and for all, is there no real point to all the spectacle? I would argue the opposite: we should continue to dunk on people, but that doesn't mean I'll fake my enjoyment of it.



The reaction to the video of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dancing is actually an extremely good touchstone here. As "The Good Place" and "Parks and Recreation" creator Michael Schur has pointed out multiple times, Ocasio-Cortez has done an excellent job of dunking on the right, racking up enough hits for a best-of compilation before she even took office. Thing is, because Ocasio-Cortez is a young, educated, working-class woman of color who embraces leftist politics and who won't be cowed into retreat by a cute video from her college days, she'll have to do this again and again. Even if we could wipe this year's board clear of every familiar stooge who'll inevitably fail to best her, in the short term there are many more chuds who would eagerly line up for their inaugural dunking. In a sense, dunking on her cartoon villain opposition is now part of Ocasio-Cortez's job as a congressperson, and it's as much if not more of a long game than any policy mission she might embark upon.

For the rest of the veteran dunkers and the ratio dogpilers, dunking is a job for us now, too. It doesn't matter if it seems like it'll never end or if the dunks are widely sapped of the joy they gave us at their peak — in the struggle against the people who'd sooner die rich and/or bitter than to at least back down before creeping fascism and environmental collapse consume the world, humiliation is just one item in our toolkit. For as long as that struggle lasts, we should keep our chins up, have our BOFAs primed and dance like our enemies are watching.