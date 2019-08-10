PASS THE TISSUES

Man Reunites Baby Duck With Its Family After Helping Nurse It Back To Health

​A man helped reunite a baby duck with its family after noticing it was hurt and bringing it to a wildlife rehabber.

"Recently I noticed one of the baby ducks in my apartment community was having trouble walking," Redditor Chademr2468 said. "I kept my eye on him and by the end of that day, he was completely immobile. I took him to a wildlife rehabber who believed he had gotten botulism poisoning. After taking care of him and getting him back to good health, she gave me a call so I could take him back to his family. As you can see, all the feels ensued." Watch the emotional reunion below:


Baby duck reunited with siblings after being rehabbed.
 

[Via Reddit]



What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
SAVINGS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Live Your Life. Even With Student Loans

0 diggs commonbond.co
By refinancing with CommonBond, you can replace your old student loans with a single, smarter loan. It can help you save money every month or pay off your student debt more quickly. All so you can keep living life.