Man Reunites Baby Duck With Its Family After Helping Nurse It Back To Health

​A man helped reunite a baby duck with its family after noticing it was hurt and bringing it to a wildlife rehabber.

"Recently I noticed one of the baby ducks in my apartment community was having trouble walking," Redditor Chademr2468 said. "I kept my eye on him and by the end of that day, he was completely immobile. I took him to a wildlife rehabber who believed he had gotten botulism poisoning. After taking care of him and getting him back to good health, she gave me a call so I could take him back to his family. As you can see, all the feels ensued." Watch the emotional reunion below:





[Via Reddit]







