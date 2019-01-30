'Drawer Simulator' Might Be The Most Relatable Game We've Ever Played

It should only take you a minute or two to finish Stephen Lavelle's latest game, but it might trigger an avalanche of frustrating memories all thanks to some freaking kitchen supplies.



"Drawer Simulator" is a game built in Unity that runs in your browser via HTML5, and everything else you need to know about it is in the title. You, the player, are confronted with a single kitchen drawer: open it to win.

It's you versus the drawer, or rather the drawer's contents, and physics is not exactly on your side. We can assume, without needing an explanatory cutscene, that the darn drawer being stuck is really the player's fault in the first place (if you've ever put a potato masher in a shallow drawer, you have nobody to blame but yourself).

Lavelle, who creates games under the name Increpare, has released hundreds of games ranging from other short experiences like "Cups" to the devilishly hard puzzler (and commercial release) "Stephen's Sausage Roll" — Guinness World Records named Lavelle the world's "most prolific independent game developer" in 2014.

While Lavelle's output is astounding and he's made plenty of other praiseworthy games, I think there's something really special about "Drawer Simulator." Games don't need to be instantly understandable to be great, but I bet you could show this to anyone who's ever interacted with a kitchen drawer and they'll just "get it," y'know? Then, they'll probably slam their fingers on the arrow keys and start jiggling.

Oh yeah, and once you win "Drawer Simulator," don't immediately hit reset or close the tab. Why miss out on this gravity-defying fun?​



