This Death-Defying Staircase Front Flip Is Absolutely WILD

I trip up the stairs nearly as often as I successfully ascend or descend a flight without incident. Which makes this amazing 25 stair front flip from Australian parkour pro Dominic Di Tommaso all the more impressive:

Holy cow. Amazing. Look at this incredible composite photo it yielded:

Unfortunately, this particular trick doesn't have the happiest ending. Di Tommaso fractured his foot on this landing. You can see him taking his extremely bruised foot to the hospital directly after the jump in this video here:





There's a lesson here, and I'm pretty sure it's "no matter how good you are at flipping and jumping off things you can still hurt yourself, so be careful."

Alternatively, the lesson could be Dom Di Tommaso is so incredible that what would vaporize a normal person barely scratches him.

Could be either.