Here Are Six Ways You Can Smell Better Than You Already Do

Does anyone remember those black and white Obsession for Men cologne commercials from the 90s? People with very sharp cheekbones whispered the word “Obsession” a lot to scare little kids (or maybe just me). These colognes from Dollar Shave Club would feel very out of place in those commercials and that’s a good thing. Cologne is a new venture for the company best known for its grooming product subscription service, but it’s a logical fit, as one of the selling points of DSC stuff is the good-but-not-overpowering scents they cook up. Now they’ve developed six cologne fragrances, three warm and three fresh.

The Blueprint 200 series is the warm/woodsy collection with a vanilla, a cedarwood, and a sandalwood expression. The three scents in the light and crisp Blueprint 100 collection are sea spray, bergamot, and meyer lemon. They’re available individually or in two box sets (a warm and a fresh collection) with three 15ml colognes each.​





