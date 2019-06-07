This Dog Is Better At Jenga Than Your Clumsy Ass

A classic game for kids and drunk adults, Jenga is always a good time specifically because it's hard and watching someone else fail to keep the tower intact is hilarious.

But seeing this deft and dextrous Australian shepherd play better than most humans is more enthralling than even the worst Jenga fail. Watch:

If you enjoyed this clip, consider following the Instagram account from where it originated: my_aussie_gal. There, Secret the Australian shepherd and Mary the human get into all sorts of antics, Jenga and otherwise.

For example, here's the two of them doing partner yoga:

Good dog.





[via Aussies Doing Things]