The Way We Talk About Digital Visual Effects Is Uncanny

The new version of "The Lion King" is not live action. Everyone in the new "Cats" movie looks like an in-between illustration from an "Animorphs" book cover. Old Chris Evans looks like Joe Biden. Young Will Smith and Robert De Niro look, well, like themselves, but were they ever that shiny?



These are all thoughts I've had about photorealistic digital visual effects in the last month, and they're not meant to be disparaging. Granted, I am creeped out by the cast of "Cats," but I'm more interested in why that's the case: does it come down to the way they're designed, or is there something about the fidelity of the effects that doesn't play well with my perception?

Having a basic grasp of digital visual effects techniques is now common — now a character in "Spider-Man: Far From Home" can turn up on-screen in a motion capture suit and most of the audience will just get it — but does the way we talk about them reflect our knowledge, or reveal where our understanding is lacking? Why was the 2019 "Lion King" referred to as "live action" by numerous critics? For that matter, why would you use the term "deepfake" in reference to a film without human characters? For a lot of viewers, movie criticism is going to be where they're most likely to encounter characterizations and explanations of the effects at play, which I think puts the responsibility on critics to display a high level of expertise when it comes to describing them.

Especially because Disney refuses to identify "The Lion King" as an animated film (they will only campaign it for a Visual Effects Oscar in 2020), we should exercise care in how we discuss it, critics doubly so. More broadly, just as attempts at photoreal effects often end up stuck in the uncanny valley, the way filmgoers understand and talk about them frequently falls back on misrepresentative or non-descriptive shorthand. This may not seem all that important when it comes to enjoying or evaluating a film, but striving to use accurate terminology will not only deepen one's appreciation for filmmaking: it will also help in situations when the same techniques are used for fakery that isn't meant just to entertain.

In Roger Ebert's review of 2001's "Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within," the first feature-length film to attempt photoreal computer animated human characters, he said the film "creates a world that is neither live action nor animation, but some parallel cyberuniverse." Ebert, who had a definite soft spot for middling sci-fi fare, might've been inclined to like "The Spirits Within" regardless of whether he deemed its attempt at photorealism worthy of praise — but he liked the movie's look plenty. Less so than many critics and the movie's marketing team, Ebert did write about the movie's protagonist in slightly leery terms ("If Aki is not as real as a human actress, she is about as real as a Playmate who has been retouched to a glossy perfection"), but he hit it out of the park when dissecting the worth of replacing live action performances with animation. "The point anyway," the review reads, "is not to replace actors and the real world, but to transcend them — to penetrate into a new creative space based primarily on images and ideas." Ebert noted he was excited to see more films push photoreal CGI further.

A year later, Ebert praised Andy Serkis' performance as Gollum in "The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers" in his review without actually naming Serkis, as did David Edelstein at Slate. Of course, this didn't happen in every review and Serkis became a recognizable star in large part thanks to "The Two Towers" and subsequent motion capture roles, but it's an early example of an end effect itself stealing attention away from the performer involved in crafting it. Straddling a line somewhere between human and the more fantastical CGI characters of the "Star Wars" prequels and representing a massive leap forward for performance capture that in many ways still holds up, critics at the time shouldn't be blamed for not fully understanding what went into Gollum, but those misunderstandings were no doubt perpetuated amongst readers. At Rolling Stone and The A.V. Club, Gollum was merely "voiced by Andy Serkis." Writing for The New York Times, Elvis Mitchell was closer to the mark, but wrote that Serkis' movements were just "copied by the animators" when Serkis actually physically played Gollum twice-over, once on set with the other actors and again on a motion capture stage.

With Robert Zemeckis's "The Polar Express" (2004), both the actual term "motion capture" and the principle actor working in it were more prominent in reviews — how could they not be when it's Tom Hanks playing five roles in one film, including Santa and an 8-year-old boy? In her review at The New York Times, Manohla Dargis articulated her disappointment in the film's motion capture performances like so:

Because of the story's charm, and because the film's backdrops are based on Mr. Allsburg's drawings, it's easy to imagine that a movie made with either traditional or digital animation might have worked. The largest intractable problem with "The Polar Express" is that the motion-capture technology used to create the human figures has resulted in a film filled with creepily unlifelike beings. The five characters for which Mr. Hanks provided movement and voice (his other avatars are the boy's dad and Santa) certainly bear a resemblance to the actor in the way of good special-effects mask. Yet none of the humans have the countless discrete fluctuations, the pulsing, swirling, twitching aliveness that can make the actor such a pleasure to watch on screen.

Dargis went on to draw a comparison with Serkis's Gollum, noting that the latter "came across as more or less persuasively real because the character is a non-human creature a-prowl in a fantasy world." In total, this is a solid assessment of the performance in question and the technology used to achieve it. Both the fidelity of the motion capture and the intentionally unrealistic art style, meant to evoke the children's book, are explicitly mentioned, and the end result is critiqued. It is tempting, always, to fixate on specific aspects that look wrong (this ancient forum post about "Polar Express" that says the characters' "tongues look like roast beef in a hole" is undeniably potent in its wording), but criticism which only characterizes the end result as opposed to engaging with the actual choices that constitute it is worse off for the brevity.

This is doubly true when the intended result of an effect is to be utterly convincing, as with photorealistic recreations of people. Saying that the de-aged Jeff Bridges in 2010's "Tron Legacy" resembled "an animated death mask" or "one of the Westworld robots" is about as informative as saying the reconstructed Peter Cushing in 2016's "Rogue One," if ultimately short of totally convincing, "shows just how far digital artistry has come in the last decade." Yes, it is fair to assume that as computer rendered characters and digitally de-aged performances have become increasingly common that a viewer will be familiar with past examples, but relying on shorthand or vague rubrics like an uncanny valley thumbs-up-or-down establishes a troubling norm.

Now in many reviews, no matter the techniques at play, if a CGI-created or -aided performance is deemed largely convincing, then there's a good chance it will either be given a brief, positive mention or no explicit mention at all. This compounds with aversion to spoilers in reviews, which studios feel increasingly comfortable enforcing, to lead to situations where a viewer might not even realize a performance is not totally real until long after the fact. That might be a mark of pride for a VFX house (the best work in photorealism being that which doesn't call attention to itself), but it's ultimately a disservice to film literacy. When I left a screening of "Blade Runner 2049" amazed yet totally unsure as to how its Sean Young de-aging was achieved, my wonder curdled into frustration before the effects house could openly talk about the scene weeks later. What they did to achieve the end result is legitimately fascinating and learning about it only made me appreciate the film more, so the idea that discussion of it is initially off-limits for plot secrecy reasons or irrelevant because of its fantastic, seamless quality is concerning.

Which brings me back to the "Lion King," "Cats," "Avengers: Endgame" and other 2019 films going for photoreal effects. Enough reviews carelessly called "The Lion King" a live action remake that even many articles calling out the trend stopped short of stating, plainly, that it's a factual inaccuracy. Yes, the corporate machinations of Disney deciding not to market the film like a typical animated feature are interesting, and proposals for a new term to refer to photoreal animated films aren't unwarranted, but neither of these points grapple with this only being an issue in the first place because we have gotten so comfortable with omitting explicit recognition of digital effects. The flipside of this explains why many took the "Cats" making-of featurette that dropped before the infamous trailer to be a bad sign of what was to come — why have actors talking up the "digital fur technology" if they're not worried that viewers will think it looks bad?



Interest in analyzing and critiquing digital effects in detail shouldn't stop just past opportunities to dunk on humanimal versions of Jason Derulo and Taylor Swift, and in other venues it doesn't: here at Digg we've regularly featured videos from popular YouTube channels like Captain Disillusion and Corridor Digital that evaluate digital visual effects techniques and even walk through them step-by-step. We link to articles from VFX publications like Ian Failes' befores & afters. We also run videos from deepfake creators like Ctrl Shift Face, and for new and widely accessible tools like this it's incredibly helpful to have videos like Corridor's deepfake breakdowns and pieces from outlets like Motherboard that dive into the technology and explain potential for misuse outside of the realm of entertainment.

This discussion and the expectation of accuracy shouldn't be offloaded on YouTubers and journalists. Professional critics, amateur reviewers and ordinary film buffs should actively cultivate their knowledge about digital effects work and inject that expertise into their discussions of it. When reviews for "Cats," Ang Lee's "Gemini Man" (starring Will Smith against a digitally de-aged double) and Martin Scorcese's "The Irishman" (featuring a drastically de-aged Robert De Niro) come later this year, the discussion of the digital effects at play should go beyond glowing praise or snappy burns. For years, nuanced discussion of stunt work was often left out of evaluation for films and praise for excellence was reserved only for the biggest star practitioners — now there's still no Academy Award for stunt work, but there's ongoing agitation for one. At this rate, it'd be absolutely reasonable to push for a separate category for digital performance effects, too.



If you accept that photoreal digital effects are not a passing fad; that they'll continue to improve with time; that the tens of thousands of hours that go into creating them make effects at least worthy of a paragraph in a review, then pushing for proper recognition and popular understanding of them is imperative today. We shouldn't have a repeat of the "Lion King" "live action" confusion again, but if we don't take the care with our words now, it'll keep on happening like a circle of faux-life.​