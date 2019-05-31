Reset Your Brain With A Solid Steel Spherical Puzzle

To keep a desk jockey sane, that desk jockey needs to take breaks. Perhaps that’s what you’re doing right now. Looking at Digg to reset your brain before another round of synergizing spreadsheet optimization (we don’t know what you do, but we’re proud of you for doing it).

ere’s a piece of eye candy, brain teaser and fidgety doodad all rolled into a shiny silver ball. Created by New York design studio Craighill, the stainless steel Venn Puzzle is about the size of a billiard ball and weighs nearly two pounds. When assembled, it forms a sleek looking sphere, but separate it into its three equal parts and it becomes surprisingly challenging to put back together. Keep it on your desk as a cool conversation piece and waste a little time solving it while you let your brain recharge. Now get back to those spreadsheets, you savvy optimizer (after you buy the puzzle, of course).





