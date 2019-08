Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen shut down Trump's notion to buy the autonomous Danish territory, saying "the time where you buy and sell other countries and populations is over."

In other conversations, Frederiksen has also called out Trump's desire to purchase Greenland as an "absurd discussion."

"Greenland is not for sale": Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reacts to Pres. Trump's idea of buying the semi-autonomous Danish territory of Greenland. https://t.co/TzXHhax6Wu pic.twitter.com/qhuztSW3Cw — ABC News (@ABC) August 19, 2019

