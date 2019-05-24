DIGG PICKS

Memorial Day Sale: Keep It Comfy This Summer With High-End Denim

Denim is undeniably comfy, but it’s easy to get stuck in a blue jean rut. Thankfully, it’s easy to keep the feel and comfort of denim while switching up your look on the reg. Check out this big denim sale over at Huckberry, and pick up some high-end denim that will make heads turn.

Flint and Tinder Stonewashed Black Jeans - Straight

 

Stonewashed and made with a two percent spandex stretch for optimal comfort, these straight black jeans are practically the perfect pair.

[Buy]


Raleigh Denim Alexander

 

Business casual feels fantastic with the Alexander style from the Raleigh Denim Workshop. Whether you prefer the Big Sur or Space Blue varieties, you’ll look presentable without ever feeling stiff.

[Buy]


Outerknown Ambassador Slim

 

Not only do these slim jeans look cool as hell, but they’re created with sustainability in mind. Add in Outerknown’s own lifetime guarantee, and these pants are a must-have.

[Buy]


If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.​​​​​​​​​

Grant Brunner is the Commerce Lead at BuySellAds. Based in Delaware, he spends his time writing, playing games and enjoying nature whenever possible.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
SIMPLY MEOWVELOUS

0 diggs PetaPixel
Photos of animals doing human things are popular as memes these days, but the concept is far from new in the history of photography. Photographers were already shooting humorous animal photos over a century ago.