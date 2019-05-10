What Looks Good On Everyone And Can Be Worn (Nearly) Anywhere? Denim Jackets

The denim jacket is back. (Did it go away? I don’t think so. But anyway it’s here real hard now.) If looking at magazine pics of celebs getting coffee/walking in airports is a thing you do, you’re getting an eyeful of classic jean outerwear these days. So now it’s time to get yourself one of these anywhere, anytime jackets to call your own.

This one from Everlane features the iconic denim jacket cut. It’s got steel capped buttons, two chest flap pockets and two slash pockets at each side. They sew the jackets from 13.5 ounce Japanese denim and garment dye each one. Available colors include classic blue, vintage dark wash, and black. Like all Everlane stuff, they tell you the actual cost, the comparable retail that other brands would charge, and the price you pay with them. In the case of this jacket that’s $37 actual, $185 traditional retail, and $88 from Everlane.



[Buy]





If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.​​​​​