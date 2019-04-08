Here's The Beautiful Three That Sent The NCAA Title Game Into Overtime

With just 20 seconds left in the NCAA national championship game, the Texas Tech Red Raiders led the University of Virginia Cavaliers 68 to 65.

Unfortunately for the Raiders, the University of Virginia had the ball. And then they did this with it:

DeAndre Hunter went from ❄️ in his veins...#NCAAChampionship pic.twitter.com/lISrWaWv30 — Sports Plug (@_SportsPlug) April 9, 2019

That three from DeAndre Hunter sent the game into overtime, where Virginia ran away with the lead, thanks in part to another big Hunter three.

Virginia won the game 85 to 77. This is the first national championship for the University of Virginia men's basketball team and head coach Tony Bennett.