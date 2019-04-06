THE DIFFERENCE IS NIGHT AND DAY

How The Number Of Daylight Hours Change In The World Every Day, Visualized

Depending on where you live, the hours of daylight you receive can vary greatly throughout the year.

Reddit user Neil Kaye made this beautiful animation that shows the length of daytime for different latitude regions from January 1 to December 31 and how much it changes:

How day length (hours of daylight) varies throughout the year from r/MapPorn
 

While changes in daytime length are relatively minimal in the equator throughout the year, the difference is more pronounced for places in higher latitudes. And when it comes to the north and south poles, the difference is literally night and day as the sun only rises and sets once a year there. 

Kaye also produced this nifty visualization showing how the angle of sun changes throughout the year — that is, why the Arctic circle is dark 24 hours a day for part of the year and, conversely, light for 24 hours a day part of the year: 

How the angle of the sun varies across the world throughout the year [OC] from r/dataisbeautiful
 


[Via Reddit]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
TRADING THE ALPO FOR IMPOSSIBLE BURGERS

0 diggs Wired
"There really isn’t a lot of research on this," says Sarah Dodd, a veterinarian who studies plant-based pet diets.