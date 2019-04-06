How The Number Of Daylight Hours Change In The World Every Day, Visualized

Depending on where you live, the hours of daylight you receive can vary greatly throughout the year.

Reddit user Neil Kaye made this beautiful animation that shows the length of daytime for different latitude regions from January 1 to December 31 and how much it changes:

While changes in daytime length are relatively minimal in the equator throughout the year, the difference is more pronounced for places in higher latitudes. And when it comes to the north and south poles, the difference is literally night and day as the sun only rises and sets once a year there.

Kaye also produced this nifty visualization showing how the angle of sun changes throughout the year — that is, why the Arctic circle is dark 24 hours a day for part of the year and, conversely, light for 24 hours a day part of the year:





[Via Reddit]