Historian Rutger Bregman took his chance at a Davos panel to call out the super wealthy in attendance, asking why nobody at the conference ​seemed to want to talk about the rich using loopholes and tax havens to avoid their taxes (who knows...):

‘It feels like I’m at a firefighters conference and no one’s allowed to speak about water.’ — This historian wasn’t afraid to confront the billionaires at Davos about their greed pic.twitter.com/TiXSJZd89M — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 29, 2019

Winnie Byanyima, Oxfam's Executive Director, chimes in later to respond to former Yahoo CFO Ken Goldman.