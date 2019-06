'I'D GO UP AND DO IT ALL AGAIN'

​While veteran Tom Rice describes his original parachuting into Normandy 75 years ago as "the worst jump he ever had," according to USA Today, his jump this time was very different.

Rice described it as "perfect" and that he'd "go up and do it all again."

WATCH: 97-year-old US paratrooper veteran Tom Rice, who served with the Army's 101st Airborne Division, recreates his D-Day jump in Normandy 75 years later. https://t.co/7WPEJAC8kr pic.twitter.com/I1Yii5riR5 — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 5, 2019









[Via Twitter]