The Countries With The Largest Stockpiles Of Gold, Visualized

With increasing fears of a global economic downturn on the heels of President Donald Trump's threat of tariffs on Mexico and his trade war with China, it's interesting to know which countries in the world have a large stockpile of gold in case things go south.

This data viz from personal finance site HowMuch, made using data from Gold.org, gives us a better sense of which countries or organizations have the most gold reserves. It turns out the United States is swimming in a Scrooge McDuck-esque gold coin pool with the most gold — around 8,133 tonnes, in fact, which is worth more than $373 billion.

The US is followed by Germany with 3,369 tonnes, which amounts to approximately $154 billion. The IMF — known as "the world's lender of last resort" — has 2,814 tonnes or close to $129 billion. Most surprisingly, Italy is sitting on a good pile of gold with 2,451 tonnes, which is worth around $112 billion. (Click on the image for the full-sized image.)

This infographic tells us that while the United States is sitting pretty, Russia and China, are, in comparison relatively far back in 6th and 7th place. And although China is the world's largest producer of gold, according to HowMuch, it doesn't have a great emergency cache at the ready.



Here's the full run-down below:



1. United States - 8,133 tonnes - $373,430,444,426



2. Germany - 3,369 tonnes - $154,711,817,616



3. IMF - 2,814 tonnes - $129,198,164,458



4. Italy - 2,451 tonnes - $112,568,606,829



5. France - 2,436 tonnes - $111,843,187,142



6. Russia - 2,168 tonnes - $99,552,373,843



7. China - 1,885 tonnes - $86,568,279,703





