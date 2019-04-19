How To Move 25-Ton Stones Using Only Your Hands, And More Of The Week's Coolest Design

​Every week, we curate the best designs in art, architecture and graphic and product design so you can sit back and enjoy some beautiful works of creativity. Here are this week's picks:

cambridge-based firm matter design has unveiled research on seemingly ‘weightless’ concrete forms that can be easily moved. realised in collaboration with construction-research company CEMEX global R&D, the pair have discovered a way of rotating mammoth stones that would otherwise rely on cranes or heavy equipment.



A circular net in a bright shades of neon greens, yellows, and pinks hovers above the Paris-based shopping complex Galeries Lafayette Paris Haussmann in a new installation to celebrate the impending arrival of summer. The suspended playground gives visitors a chance to at once lay underneath the brilliant dome at the center of the building, while also watching shoppers bustling on the ground floor below.



A sprawling retail complex, indoor waterfall and botanical garden is what Singapore hopes will bring more travelers and visitors to the airport to shop and dine.



Takashi Yamaguchi & Associates has completed Topological Folding House, a home formed of a continuous white strip that wraps around to form floors, ceilings and balconies.



In one piece, the clever artist uses tape, vinyl, paint, and board to create the illusion of a mysterious, L-shaped doorway. In another, a stack of precariously balanced cubes look as though they’re about to topple over. As it turns out, the entire piece is one flat surface made from steel, aluminum, and acrylic polyurethane.

