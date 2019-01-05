Hotel Rooms That Look Like Optical Illusions, And More Of The Week's Coolest Design

Every week, we curate the best designs in art, architecture and graphic and product design so you can sit back and enjoy some beautiful works of creativity. Here are this week's picks:

The maze-like hotel rooms are part of a series of independently designed and themed rooms. ‘Maze’ and ‘Dream’ are both inspired by M.C. Escher artworks.



[Read more at iGNANT]

It’s imaginable Korean industrial designer Do Kyoung Lee’s technological design was born as a playful conceptualization of contrasts: a hard drive finished with a soft exterior case.



[Read more at Design Milk]

In its most conventional form, negative space is cut from a single sheet of white paper and then contrasted against a black background to reveal a rendering. Veteran kirie artist Masayo Fukuda has been practicing the art form for 25 years and recently revealed what she says is her greatest masterpiece of 2018.



[Read more at Spoon & Tamago]

A series of 1,400 acrylic rods illuminated by small LED lights are used to emulate Van Gogh's impasto brushstrokes. The rods form a large-scale reproduction of a magnified section of the star-filled night sky featured in the renowned artwork.

[Read more at Dezeen]

Each made-to-order design is rendered with hand-stitched bold black outlines, detailing the contours of each state on the map. Johnston then fills each shape with flowers, fruit, and other defining features of each particular landscape. Florida features embroidered oranges, Georgia is filled with stitched peaches, and Texas is adorned with cactus plants and prickly pears.

[Read more at My Modern Met]

