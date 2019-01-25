A Japanese Fashion Model Who Isn't Human, And More Of The Week's Coolest Design

​Every week, we curate the best designs in art, architecture and graphic and product design so you can sit back and enjoy some beautiful works of creativity. Here are this week's picks:

In her practice, Tan toes the line between several creative practices, including art, architecture, and design. Eden, a permanent exhibition in a Malaysian retail center, reflects Tan’s multidisciplinary mindset, as it “blurs the boundaries between man-made wonders and the beauty of nature.”

Meet Imma. On her Twitter page, she describes herself as a virtual model and proudly declares, “I want to attract humans to the fashion show.”



South Korean artist Myoung Ho Lee captured single trees against rectangular white backdrops, resulting in a series of graphic still life landscapes.

If you think that getting married in Las Vegas by Elvis is not crazy enough, try this unconventional setting. Everybody knows that a wedding feels like a surreal dream, but what if it looked like one?



founded in 1999 on technical innovation, artistic expertise and with a background in watchmaking, the collectors-loved brand presented the bonbon collection, a new 10-piece series of sweet and juicy watches.



When Kaori Kikushima and Ikki Nagasawa of Tokyo-based architecture firm knof purchased this 33-year old apartment in the Kiyosumishirakawa district, it was compartmentalized into 5 separate rooms. An aggressive renovation plan opened the space up to create a multi-functioning area that could breath and morph between home and office.

Although the new open floor plan would allow for the flexibility that the architects needed to host clients in their home, they didn’t want their personal lives on full display either. So they decided to install a giant fusuma consisting of 9 panels that could conceal elements like the bathroom, toilet and bookshelves stacked with manga.

