Nike's Self-Lacing Sneakers, And More Of The Week's Coolest Design

[A] student of musashino art university in kodaire, japan, nasa funahara makes replicas of great works of art using colored tape and ribbons.

The company fashions handmade fuzzy animal slippers that are the spitting image of your beloved pet, down to the patterns in their fur and the distinctive expression on their face.



Using the frying pan you just cooked in as a plate is an age-old device employed by everyone from broke college students to campers. It’s not a new concept by any stretch of the imagination, but when rethought, reworked and redesigned, the result can be startlingly fresh and unique.



In Qinhuangdao, China, Beijing-based firm OPEN Architecture has designed ‘UCCA Dune’, a museum whose undulating form sits submerged beneath the sand dunes, beside the Bohai Sea.



Nike introduced new basketball shoes this week, which weren’t just any kind of basketball shoes. They’re called the Adapt BB, and they’re self-lacing, bluetooth-enabled sneakers. Not speakers. Sneakers.

