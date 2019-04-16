DIGG PICKS

See The Photos That Didn't Get Used From Notorious B.I.G.'s King Of New York Photo Shoot

​NPR and Pitchfork put it among the best music books of last year. Time said it was in the top twenty-five photobooks. Covering forty years of hip hop history “Contact High” is a weighty coffee table book featuring tons of fascinating images and contact sheets, rounded out with interviews and essays from photographers, journalists, artists and producers.

 

 With no shortage of style and swagger, the book takes you on a chronological journey of hip hop so far, starting way back with acts like breaking/hip hop group Rock Steady Crew, moving through Run-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa and Tupac, finally coming around to Kanye, Nicki Minaj, Tyler, the Creator and ending somewhere in 2012.

A must-have for hip hop fans and anyone interested in the process of photography, the book presents not just the shots that made the covers of magazines and albums, but also the contact sheets, giving you a sort of alternate history, seeing the iconic shots alongside the outtakes that show the path towards perfection.


