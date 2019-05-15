Making Your Own Cold Brew Isn’t Cheaper If You Always Mess It Up

It’s getting warm and cold brew has cold, clean and smooth caffeine delivery down to an art form. But the stuff’s not cheap. Making your own cold brew makes financial sense only if you’re not continually throwing out a sour and watery mess that cost you a pound of the good beans. The coffee gear engineers over at Espro have a way to make sure you don’t screw up your next batch.

The rig is one part familiar, two parts new. You’ll recognize the brown glass growler as looking a lot like something you’ve had filled with beer at your local brewery. Instead of the brewery logo, there are fill lines for cold brew recipes.

The other two parts are the brewer and the funnel. The brewer is where the fail-proof magic happens. Inside there’s a fine mesh filter, into which you insert a paper filter and the correct ratio of coarse-ground beans and room temp water. Let it sit on your counter for a half a day or a full twenty-four hours then stick the funnel on the growler and let the brew flow in. You now have a fridge-bound growler of cold brew ready and willing to be mixed with ice, milk or water all summer long.​





