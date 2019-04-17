Chuck Taylors Are No Longer The Only Super Old-School Basketball Shoe Out There

​A year after a phys-ed teacher invented a game his YMCA track team could play indoors during the harsh Massachusetts winters, a shoe company fifty miles away designed a shoe for the game. The basketball shoe has come a long way since then, but now the Colchester brand is back with a recreated shoe based on that original 1892 design.

With Victorian detailing (a phrase you don’t hear too often in the modern footwear world) the canvas and rubber low top Colchester exudes casual class. A few updates bring the shoe to the modern era like arch support, cushioned insole and metal eyelets, but the design is pure 1890s. And it totally works for right now. Like the dominating old-school basketball shoe still kicking around out there, these also have a toe cap, just a little lower and ribbed, giving the shoe a unique but understated cool.





[Get a pair]





If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.​​​​

