DSA ON CBS

Watch Colbert's Full Interview With Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

The last time Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was on the Late Show, host Stephen Colbert introduced her as "on track to become the youngest congresswoman in history." Now that she's actually done it, she returned to the show to celebrate with a pint of ice cream:

 The Late Show with Stephen Colbert


The two also talked politics, including explaining her often misunderstood and misrepresented "70% marginal tax rate":

 The Late Show with Stephen Colbert


Once more for the people in the back:

After you make $10 million in one year, your dollars after that start to get progressively taxed at a much higher rate.

[The Late Show with Stephen Colbert]

