Eagles Fans Are Venmoing Money To Bears Kicker Cody Parkey, So Of Course Random Venmo Users Are Trying To Scam Them

​If you're a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, chances are you're feeling pretty kindly towards Cody Parkey, the Chicago Bears kicker whose excruciating, last-second miss ensured the Eagles' playoff victory over the Bears on Sunday. 

So kindly, in fact, that you might want to send Parkey a few dollars on Venmo. It's a solid (and rather mean) taunt, but also a money-making opportunity for Venmo users who are not Cody Parkey but know how to use the Venmo's name-editing feature:

 

Some users grew more brazen, naming themselves not just "Cody Parkey" but some variation on "Cody Parkey needs money for [x]."

 

And it's worked, more than once!

 


But at the end of the day, maybe Eagles fans would be better off sending their money to Treyvon Hester, the Eagles player who appeared to tip Parkey's kick, deflecting it onto the post. 

[Via Will Brinson]

