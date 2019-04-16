A Pitcher And Wooden Spoon Can Only Do So Much — Time For A Proper Cocktail Set

Drinks good in short tumblers: old fashioneds (bourbon, sugar, bitters, orange, cherry), sidecars (brandy, Cointreau, lemon juice), white Russians (vodka, Kahlúa, cream), highballs (liquor, mixer, ice).

Drinks made with a shaker: Martinis (gin, waft of vermouth, olive), gibsons (gin, waft of vermouth, onion), Manhattans (rye, sweet vermouth, bitters, cherry).

Drinks you’ll use this cocktail set for: all of the above.

You get a shaker, jigger and tumbler with the kit, all made by S’well, the brand that brings you reusable water bottles with fashion-forward finishes. The set comes in a handsome teak wood or marble finish, so it’ll all look nice in your mini bar (or on the bookshelf you’ve set up for the purpose) and the vacuum-sealed, triple-wall construction will keep the caipirinhas (sugar, lime, cachaça) you serve up nice and cold and each tumbler has a ten ounce capacity which is more than enough to hold your rattlesnake (whiskey, Pernod, sugar, lemon juice and an egg white) or a grog (rum, water, no ice).​





