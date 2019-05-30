DIGG PICKS

This Cocktail Collection Looks As Good As Its Recipes Will Taste

Few online publications think deeper about spirits and cocktails that the people over at Punch. Their latest compendium of cocktail recipes isn’t a book — it's eight notebooks, handsomely designed and gathered together in a sturdy slipcase. The covers themselves are worth the price of admission. Illustrated by Matt Allen in an art deco poster style that’s simultaneously retro and tomorrow, this is a bar guide that deserves to be on display, right next to your crystal decanter and antique ice bucket.

 

Each of the eight notebooks represents cocktails made with a core ingredient (one hundred recipes in all). Rum drinks get their own book, as does whiskey, vodka, gin, Champagne, tequila and sherry. There’s a notebook for the Italian herbal liqueur amaro, in which you’ll also find a good number of Campari recipes (like the tasty but heavy-hitting Negroni). The back of each notebook gives you a bit of room for your own creations, or to remind yourself how much sweet vermouth you like in your version of a Manhattan, and at under $20 it’s an easy add to your home bar.


