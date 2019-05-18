WELCOME TO JURASSIC PARK

When Played In Reverse, Coatimundis Look Like Dinosaurs

 

Argentinian netizen Joan Mellera had a brilliant idea after watching some nature programming — what would coatis or coatimundi look like if run in reverse. The results are clear, they look like adorable miniature dinosaurs.


[Via The Rogue Astronaut]

