These Leggings Were Made For Rock Climbing But You Can Wear Them To Brunch If You Want To

​Now that the debate over whether leggings are pants is essentially resolved (congrats, leggings), you might be looking for a pair built for the long haul. Well how about a pair tough enough for rock climbing? The new Oriel Leggings are made by Arc’teryx, people who make apparel meant for serious outdoor performance, but who always add enough style that they’re pretty much begging you to wear their stuff off the mountain, trail or rock face and into your regular Thursday.

The highly abrasion-resistant nylon and elastane can handle “extended use against rock” which means you’re gonna have to work really hard to wear them out in normal life. The black lycra integrated into the legging minimizes show-through while maximizing stretch and mobility, and there are even two thigh pockets so you have somewhere to put the small stuff. They’re lightweight, packable and comfortable, exactly the reason leggings just keep winning.





