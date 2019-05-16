A LOT OF SPACE IN RUSSIA

Every Population Center Around The World With More Than 500 People, Mapped

It's a big world out there and as you can see from this map by Reddit user u/canonicalized, not every country and place is evenly populated.

Using data from geographical database GeoNames, u/canonicalized created a map that shows us how cities with over 500 people are spread out across the world:

 

Some Reddit users have pointed out ​that calling it "settlements," rather than "cities," might be a better term, especially considering different countries have different systems of designating cities. And others have mentioned that the map might be slightly deceiving in that it uses the Mercator projection, a two-dimensional method of depicting the world that makes land masses near the poles appear bigger than they really are.

But even bearing those caveats in mind, we still think that this map is pretty cool in that it shows us how thinly-populated certain regions are compared to others. While Russia and Canada may not be as big as they appear on the map, it's still clear that large regions of these two countries are very sparsely populated, especially in contrast to countries like the US, China and India. 

Meanwhile, you can pick out some cool features, such as the dotted line of settlements that follows the route of the Trans-Siberian Railroad through southern Russia.  


[Via Reddit]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
*ON PURPOSE

14 diggs Outside Online
For nearly two decades, few took Tim Friede's quest to immunize himself to snakebites and offer his blood to scientists seriously. Then a gifted young immunologist stumbled upon Friede on YouTube — and became convinced that he was the key to conquering snakebites forever.
None
DEALS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Get Up To 45% Off Dell's Business PCs — Plus, Free Shipping

5 diggs dell.com
It’s Small Business Month. What’s that mean? Dell is taking up to 45% off plus a free 1TB Seagate external HD on select product, so, whether you need a notebook for yourself, a workstation for your small business or a 2-in-1 laptop/tablet as a gift, Dell has what you need.
WHEN PUSH COMES TO SHOVE

5 diggs
The dam at Texas' Lake Dunlap had a bit of a problem this week, causing the lake's water levels to drop dramatically.