Every Population Center Around The World With More Than 500 People, Mapped

It's a big world out there and as you can see from this map by Reddit user u/canonicalized, not every country and place is evenly populated.

Using data from geographical database GeoNames, u/canonicalized created a map that shows us how cities with over 500 people are spread out across the world:

Some Reddit users have pointed out ​that calling it "settlements," rather than "cities," might be a better term, especially considering different countries have different systems of designating cities. And others have mentioned that the map might be slightly deceiving in that it uses the Mercator projection, a two-dimensional method of depicting the world that makes land masses near the poles appear bigger than they really are.

But even bearing those caveats in mind, we still think that this map is pretty cool in that it shows us how thinly-populated certain regions are compared to others. While Russia and Canada may not be as big as they appear on the map, it's still clear that large regions of these two countries are very sparsely populated, especially in contrast to countries like the US, China and India.

Meanwhile, you can pick out some cool features, such as the dotted line of settlements that follows the route of the Trans-Siberian Railroad through southern Russia.





[Via Reddit]