​PSG tied Strasbourg 2-2 in their Ligue 1 match on Sunday, but they probably should have won, if not for this mind-numbingly weird play from Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who stopped a ball headed for the goal on the goal line for no apparent reason:

Bizarre. Luckily for PSG, it won't matter much, as they're still going to cruise to the Ligue 1 title this year.