Here Are The First Images From China's Historic Landing On The Far Side Of The Moon

On Thursday, China's National Space Administration (CNSA) announced that it had successfully landed its Chang'e 4 space probe in the South Pole-Aitken Basin, the moon's largest impact crater. The landing marks a milestone moment in human history as it is the first time any country has touched down on the far side of the moon. 

While we have images of the far side of the moon taken from space, the landing of Chang'e 4 has allowed us to capture the first up-close-and-personal images of the far side:

 CNSA

And here's another image taken while Chang'e 4 was in the midst of its descent:

 CNSA

Because of the moon's rotation, the far side of the moon — or "the dark side of the moon," as it is sometimes erroneously called — is a hemisphere that we never see from earth. According to NPR, the far side of the moon contains "really ancient crust that dates back to the very, very early solar system" and is actually "much more primitive" than the near side.

In addition to probing its lunar surroundings and gathering data on this mysterious part of the moon, Chang'e 4 also has several missions to carry out:

Chang'e 4 totes a biological experiment, which will track how silkworms, tomatoes and Arabidopsis plants grow and develop on the lunar surface. The mission will also make radio-astronomy observations, taking advantage of the exceptional peace and quiet of the far side. 

