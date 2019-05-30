IT'S HARD TO ESCAPE

Watch How A Radioactive Cloud Spread Through Europe After The Chernobyl Disaster

This visualization posted to Reddit shows how devastatingly widespread the aftermath of the Chernobyl disaster was in 1986:

Radioactive cloud moving through Europe after the 1986 Chernobyl disaster from r/MapPorn
 

While the main fallout of the nuclear disaster was concentrated in Ukraine, Belarus and Russia, the radioactive contamination, as you can see from the data visualization above, also affected huge swathes of Europe.

The cloud first spread to neighboring regions of Chernobyl and then proceeded to affect the Nordic countries, many countries in western Europe and the UK and Turkey. From the data visualization, it would seem that only Spain and Portugal were relatively unaffected.

The long-term health impacts of the 1986 disaster currently remain much in debate. Some experts have predicted around 4,000 will die from cancer caused by the incident, while a controversial study from the New York Academy of Sciences estimated the death toll to be even higher and closer to one million.


​[Via Reddit]

