Chase Did A Tweet So Tone-Deaf They Had To Delete It Immediately

THEY SURE BAILED OUT OF THAT ONE

Monday afternoon, someone working for one of the world's wealthiest financial institutions tweeted out a message so incredibly tone-deaf it immediately had to come down.

The tweet in question, which used to live at this link, looked like this:

Tweeted at 1:57pm EST, taken down less than a half hour later. Marvelous.

Of course there are many, many reasons why this sort of dumb joke tweet strikes a lot of nerves with a lot of people. For example, placing the blame for economic hardship on workers (especially young workers!) instead of companies and managers who have failed to raise wages on pace with inflation since 2008 feels unfair.

It could also be the fact that Big Banks (like Chase!) have Americans on the hook for a cumulative $1.5 trillion worth of student debt. And trends across both banking and education point to that number growing fair before it shrinks.

Or maybe it's the fact that Chase (!) itself was handed a massive government bail out to the tune of $12 billion and it didn't even have to listen to anyone say "eat the food that's already in the fridge" to get it.

Of course, it's not the CEO or the traders who are writing these tweets. It's the social media managers, who clearly tried to go the Cool Brand route and shot right past it to Asshole Brand. But it's not the social media managers' fault for creating the culture of extreme wealth and greed that surrounds big banks — we can blame Jamie Dimon and co. for that.