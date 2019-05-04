A Culver City-based Redditor captured the adorable partnership between a cat and its elderly owner. "This cat walks this elderly woman home every day and patiently waits for her to catch up," said user phlfrdm. The Redditor observed that every time the cat saw them "it runs and hides," but continues to hold a close bond with its owner.
IT REALLY GIVES YOU PAWS
Conscientious Cat Patiently Waits For Its Elderly Owner On A Walk
