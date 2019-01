For a clever combination of art and exercise, look no further than this bicycle route in the shape of a cat and mouse allegedly "drawn" by a Japanese septuagenarian across the streets of Tokyo:

72 year old Minoru Wada drew this amazing cat and mouse across the roads around Tokyo on GPS with his bicycle for 12 hours πŸ™€ https://t.co/yFVUEvpjLd pic.twitter.com/RMylsVyErl β€” Aaron Stewart-Ahn (@somebadideas) January 6, 2019





The deed was done using Strava, a social app for run tracking and route sharing. If we had the stamina, we'd look into downloading the app and try to see if we could complete the feat ourselves.