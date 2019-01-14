CAT REFLEXES

Here's A Good Reminder That Cats Are Ruthless Bird-Killing Machines

​A bird somehow found its way into a building in Israel. Unfortunately for the bird, a cat also found its way in: 

 

As always, a good reminder to consider keeping your cat an indoor cat, as outdoor cats kill billions of birds every year. 

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
None
SUIT DEALS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Custom Apparel Retailer Indochino Has Taken The Made-To-Measure Suit Market By Storm

0 diggs indochino.com
Whether you’re looking for the perfect wedding-wear, or just trying to find something to spice up your office wardrobe, Indochino has hundreds of fabric colors and patterns to choose from. For those of you with an eye for the small details, each suit is fully customizable — from lapel style and lining all the way down to button color.